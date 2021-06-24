Transfer market, the Big are looking for strikers: Kramaric hypothesis

The transfer market of the attackers is heated. There Juventus, awaiting the outcome of relations with Cristiano Ronaldo and suffering from the lack of Paulo Dybala, is trying to complete the offensive department. Then also the Milan, with Ibrahimovic pitted due to injury, which he is treating for Giroud (but he must free himself from Chelsea) to give Stefano Pioli a first tip of experience and international level. Finally theInter, which is dealing with the numerous requests for Lautaro Martinez and that does not rule out intervening in the offensive department.

And second the German newspaper Bild, the three sisters of the Italian championship (precisely Juventus, Milan and Inter) would have the same attacker in their sights: Andrej Kramaric. The Croatian striker would in fact have asked theHoffenheim to be sold and the three Italian companies are part of the companies concerned. The German club, however, values ​​it 30 million, although it will expire in a year, thanks to an important season: 25 goals in 35 games.