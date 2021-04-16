I.n Krakow, the resident of an apartment building called the local animal welfare organization because a dangerous animal was sitting in a lilac bush in front of the house. On site, however, the alleged animal turned out to be an old croissant, wrote an employee of the organization on Facebook.

Possibly an iguana

When she called, the woman was desperate. “Come and take it out of here,” she said. The “creature” had been sitting on a bush in front of the prefabricated building for two days. “People don’t open the windows anymore because they are afraid it will come into the house.” In response to further questions from the animal rights activist, the resident said the animal was brownish. However, probably not an injured bird of prey, as the animal rights activist suspected, but possibly an iguana.

When the animal rights activists arrived at the house, they actually discovered something brownish hanging in a lilac bush. “The poor thing had neither arms nor a head,” it said on Facebook. Because it was a croissant that someone probably threw out the window.