From: John Welte

Krakatau in Indonesia is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world. There is currently one explosion after another in its crater.

Jakarta – Krakatoa in Indonesia is one of the most famous and deadliest volcanoes in the world. Its eruption in 1883 claimed around 35,000 lives. Pyroclastic clouds racing over the sea (an ash-gas mixture that is up to 700 degrees hot) and, above all, tsumani waves up to 40 meters high became mass killers.

At that time, the entire island literally exploded, with only a small remnant in the south remaining. In the north of it, a new volcano, the “Child of Krakatau” (Indonesian: Anak Krakatau), grew out of the sea in 1927 through constant smaller eruptions. And is always active, although not as extreme as in 1883. But in 2018 the crater of Anak Krakatau collapsed again. This caused a three meter high tsunami that devastated the coasts of Indonesia. 429 people died, 1,485 people were injured, and around 154 were missing afterwards.

Now this volcano is making the inhabitants of the Indonesian islands tremble again. On November 27th and 28th there was a huge increase in Anak Krakatau’s activity: there were 55 explosions in the crater in one day. The volcano spewed ash to a height of 2,000 meters.

Since the explosions can be heard all the way to the coast of the large Indonesian island of Sumatra with its capital Jakarta, residents there are also nervous. The portal volcanoes.net cites the local press, according to which residents of the coastal region began patrolling the coast so that in the event of a tsunami they could warn other people in good time and get themselves to safety.

Anak Krakatau volcano: Expert speaks of worrying lava dome

According to Hendra Gunawan, head of the Indonesian Geological Agency’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Risk Reduction (PVMBG), there are signs that a lava dome is growing in the volcano’s crater, which is particularly worrying. It was already loud two years ago volcanoes.net There are corresponding structures in the crater. Current footage showed that the explosions came from the center of the cathedral.

There were also eruptions at Anak Krakatau on Sunday (December 3rd). The ash column stood over 1,650 meters above sea level. There had already been several eruptions on Saturday (December 2nd), but the ash column only rose 500 to 700 meters above the summit. The alert level at Anak Krakatau is currently orange (As of December 3, 2023) – the middle of three alarm levels. Tourist boats are only allowed to approach within a distance of five kilometers.

Krakatau made the loudest noise in the world

When Krakatau erupted in 1883, the explosions were so violent that the resulting air pressure wave caused windows to shake and objects to fall to the ground in Batavia (now Jakarta), 130 kilometers away. The bang is considered the loudest sound mankind has ever heard. There is an audio recording of it.

It could be heard both in Perth, 3,100 kilometers away on the Australian west coast, and on the island of Rodrigues, about 4,800 kilometers away, near Mauritius off the African coast. The air pressure wave from the main explosion was still detectable five days after traveling around the Earth seven times.

Another volcano erupts in Sumatra – search for a group of 70 hikers

On Sunday (December 3rd), the Marapi volcano also erupted on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It threw an ash cloud around three kilometers high into the sky. The eruption occurred early Sunday afternoon local time, local authorities said. There were initially no reports of victims or damage. Authorities set up a three-kilometer exclusion zone around the crater. The ashfall reached the Agam district in the area surrounding the volcano and temporarily darkened the sky. The residents were asked to stay in their homes.

Bisnis.com Citing the Nature Conservation Authority of West Sumatra, reports that there were 70 hikers on Fire Mountain at the time of the eruption. Rescuers are on duty to bring them to safety. All hiking trails have been temporarily closed. According to initial measurements, the 2,981 meter high volcano initially erupted for almost five minutes, reports National Disaster Management Authority spokesman Abdul Muhari. “More eruptions are still underway,” said Hendra Gunawan from the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazards (PVMBG).

An impending volcanic eruption is also feared in Iceland. Likewise in the Phlegraean Fields – a supervolcano in the south of Italy, there are increasing signs of an impending eruption. Three new volcanoes have just been discovered beneath the surface of the sea off the waters of Sicily. (jw with dpa)