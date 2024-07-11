London (AFP)

Czech Barbora Krejcikova, ranked 32nd in the world, joined Italian Jasmine Paolini, ranked seventh, in the final match of the Wimbledon Championship, the third of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, after defeating Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, ranked fourth, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-final.

This is the Czech’s second Grand Slam singles final, after the first at Roland Garros in 2021, when she won her only major title so far.

Krejcikova, 28, will play in the final on Saturday against Paolini, also 28, who beat Croatia’s Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6.