“We are doing everything we can to eliminate Russian terror. And not only does this serve our country, but it serves everyone, all partners, all nations.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote this in a post on X, after the NATO summit. “I thank everyone who supports Ukraine,” he reiterated, “Thank you for the important decisions that serve to defend lives.”

Zelensky then addressed special thanks to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “In Washington, I met with the Italian Prime Minister. I informed her about the situation at the front and the Russian air terror against Ukrainian cities. We discussed Ukraine’s main needs, including air defense. I am grateful – the Ukrainian leader wrote on X – that Ukraine’s defense capabilities and recovery have been set as priorities for the Italian presidency of the G7 this year”.

Kiev: ‘5 missiles and 11 of 19 drones launched by Russia shot down’

Meanwhile, on the Ukrainian war front, the air defense announced that it intercepted and shot down five missiles and 11 of the 19 drones launched by Russia against Ukrainian territory during the night. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force, Mykola Olenshchuk, as reported by Ukrinform. The Kh-101 cruise missiles were shot down over the Ukrainian regions of Khmelnytskyi, Sumy and Cherkasy. The air defense intervened against the drones in the regions of Mykolaiv, Kiev, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson and Sumy.