In the second quarter the company produced revenues of approximately 515 million euros with an increase of 82.7% on an annual basis. This is another record quarter, after the previous one, with the operating profit growing by 152.6% on an annual basis, reaching approximately 242 million euros, with the net profit settling at approximately 249 million euros (+165.7% on an annual basis).

Krafton has released its financial report for the second quarter of the year ended June 30, 2024. The South Korean company recorded a Strong revenue and profit growth thanks to the renewed success of the PUBG series what time does he want make it $10 billion a year .

Big numbers thanks to mobile

The first platform for revenue was the mobile onewith a growth of 104.2% on an annual basis, for approximately 364 million euros. PCs (approximately 139 million euros, +63.5%) and consoles (approximately 6.40 million euros, -53.9%) follow far behind.

In the period considered, Krafton spent approximately 56 million dollars in commissions with the various platforms (Steam, mobile stores and others), with an increase of 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marketing expenses instead grew by 144.7% (approximately 9 million euros).

During the quarter, PUBG monthly active players (MAUs) grew 40% year-over-yearwith paying users increasing by 130%. The game’s success was driven by several factors, such as the return of the Erangel map and the collaboration with the K-pop group NewJeans. Speaking of PUBG Mobile, MAU and paying users grew by 30% and 40% respectively, thanks to the launch of the X-Suit skin and the collaboration with Myriam Fares.

The company has excellent prospects for the future, with Dark and Darker Mobile Beta Test and the game is scheduled to launch in Q4. The life simulator inZOI is expected to launch on Steam later this year. Along the way, Krafton aims to grow the PUBG series to $10 billion in annual revenue by reaching younger audiences and creating new games in a variety of genres to launch on multiple platforms. Other moves include acquiring development studios, such as Tango Gameworks.