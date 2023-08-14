Krafton the PUBG studio, has decided to invest others 150 million dollars in the Indian video game market, spread over three years. More precisely the money will go to local startups. Krafton identified India as “one of the prime movers” of its “global growth”.

India

Krafton is the studio of the hit PUBG

Krafton continues to have long-term plans for India, which offers a rich startup ecosystem, as explained by Sean Hyunil Sohnthe CEO of Krafton India, and whose potential has not yet been 100% realized.

Since 2021, the South Korean house has invested $140 million in 11 Indian startups, including Nodwin Gaming, Loco, Pratilipi and Kuku FM. Krafton will continue to invest in and support the Indian ecosystem, regardless of the conditions imposed on it. The reference is to the problems PUBG had in the territory, which has undergone limitations and even two calls for tenders.