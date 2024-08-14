As you may know, it was recently announced that Krafton Acquires Tango Gameworks From Microsoft shortly after the Japanese studio was shut down earlier this year. The deal was a lifesaver for those who worked there, but some issues remained unresolved, most notably the end of The Evil Within series and Ghostwire: Tokyo . What will happen to it?

Uninteresting intellectual properties

The announcement mentioned a deal that included the transfer of the Hi-Fi Rush intellectual property, which Krafton wants to expand with future projects, but nothing was said about the other games developed by Tango.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is unlikely to get a sequel at this point

Krafton herself clarified the matter in a statement to the MP1st newspaper, in which she confirmed that the acquisition of Tango Gameworks only includes Hi-Fi Rush as far as the intellectual properties developed by the studio are concerned. This means that The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo will remain the property of Microsoft. It is difficult to say whether the Redmond company will exploit them in the future, considering that we are not talking about colossal successes. The only certainty is that Tango and Krafton will not do so. After all, If Krafton didn’t want them it’s because they evidently don’t have a great market value..

As for Hi-Fi Rush, while we can presumably expect sequels in the future, in the short term it will be interesting to see whether the game will be released for Nintendo Switch or Super Nintendo SwitchLeaks prior to Microsoft’s shutdown of Tango suggested this possibility, as did a PEGI rating.

Currently Hi-Fi Rush remains available for PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5. We’ll see what happens to the series in the future.