Krafton, known for the wildly popular online game PUBG, recently announced the acquisition of renowned Japanese development studio Tango Gameworks and its Hi-Fi Rush game intellectual property. This move marks Krafton’s first major investment in the Japanese video game market, demonstrating the company’s intent to expand its portfolio and strengthen its presence in Asia.

Tango Gameworks, a studio founded by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami in 2010, became part of Microsoft Gaming in 2021 following the acquisition of ZeniMax Media by the American multinational. However, in May of this year, ZeniMax Media announced the closure of Tango Gameworks, a decision that had raised no small amount of concern among fans and insiders. The acquisition by Krafton therefore represents an important turning point, capable of giving new life to the Japanese studio and its intellectual properties.

As part of this integration, Krafton will work closely with Microsoft Gaming to ensure a seamless transition and maintain operational continuity at Tango Gameworks. The primary goal is to allow the development team to continue working on Hi-Fi Rush and explore new projects in the future. Tango Gameworks’ existing game catalog, which includes acclaimed titles such as The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, will not be impacted by the acquisition and will remain available on all platforms where it is currently offered.