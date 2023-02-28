Alonso protagonist of the tests

The pre-season tests provided very interesting information on the form not only of the teams and the respective single-seaters designed for 2023, but also of the drivers. Among these, the one who struck the most both for the times established and for the feeling with the car was by far Fernando Alonsoin his first year at the wheel of theAston Martin. The 41-year-old Spaniard, in addition to completing a significant number of laps, also finished on the virtual podium of the tests in more than one session, so much so as to surprise the team principal of the Silverstone manufacturer Mike Krack.

The experience of a pilot

Commenting on Alonso’s work at the end of the three days of testing, the Luxembourg manager specified the elements that highlighted all the experience and the know-how of a two-time world champion, and which can be useful as early as Bahrain Grand Prixscheduled for this weekend at the Sakhir circuit, but also for further weekends on the calendar: “The good thing is that Fernando tried different things basically to fill his toolbox – he declared in an interview with therace.com – so he tried things that maybe he said weren’t right at the time, but it was something he wanted to know about because maybe in Melbourne, or on another lead, he might need one. It’s about understanding what you have available from a car and tuning standpoint. It’s something that has developed over the days, and I think he now has a more precise response and a better feeling.”

Wow!

In addition, Krack wanted to summarize his sensations on the work of the 2005 and 2006 world champion in the best possible way, with a comment that leaves no room for doubt: “If I could say one word about Fernando, it would be ‘wow’ – he has declared – it was positive in terms of feedback, continuous stimulation, how it pushes and also the rhythm it generated. We are very happy“.

Calm and cool

Limited to the potential of the AMR23, Krack concluded by emphasizing the good sensations felt during the tests, but which at the same time should not generate illusions: “I believe that we have to keep our feet on the ground – he concluded – our expectations are always high and at this time of year, and everyone wants to do well and get others to fill roles. We are realistic, we have clear objectives: to improve on last year. We will see”.