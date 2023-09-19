Alonso, what a disappointment in Singapore

At the beginning of the year, Fernando Alonso he had two appointments circled on the calendar: Monaco and Singapore. Two city circuits, narrow and narrow, where the slow speed of the AMR23 should have enhanced the natural talent of the two-time world champion.

Instead, in Monte-Carlo the Spaniard had to surrender to Max Verstappen also due to a late move to the intermediates, while in Marina Bay the AMR23 did not provide him with the answers he was looking for. Slowness in qualifying, debris collected on the second lap, a suspension problem and a very slow stop: Alonso himself underlined how everything went wrong in Singapore. But, in the middle, he also put in a criticism of the team, defining last Sunday’s AMR23 as undriveable and highlighting the team’s mistakes in the pits.

Krack’s words

“As a team, we have to accept a driver’s criticism. Obviously there wasn’t the performance that he expected and that he was used to: I think that’s right. It’s normal for an athlete to react like this, it’s not a problem“, these were the words of the Luxembourger in the Singapore paddock.

“We thought we had a good pace. I think we knew from the beginning that it would be difficult to stay with the leaders. With the middle school everything worked properly. Then, after the safety car, we put on the hard tires and struggled a little more, to the point where we weren’t sure we could cover the entire race distance with a decent level of performance. We therefore decided to put the soft on with the Virtual Safety Car, and then between penalties, long parking and other events everything went wrong: we returned to a very negative position“, he continued. “We need to fully understand what happened and why we went this way. We also had some damage and a suspension problem“.