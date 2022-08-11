The new technical cycle was inaugurated with a wide variety of interpretations of the regulations, giving rise to a profound differentiation between the cars at the beginning of the year, in particular in the suspension schemes and in the architecture of the sides. Subsequentlyonce the development path was undertaken, a progressive convergence of aerodynamic solutions began, waiting to see if there will be greater homogeneity also on the mechanical front with the 2023 single-seaters. In detail, Williams, McLaren and Aston Martin have converted to a Red Bull-inspired sidewall philosophy, while Haas has embraced the Ferrari school setting more decisively.

Aston Martin turned its car upside down at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, ​​introducing sidepods reminiscent of those of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s RB18. All this has placed the British team at the center of the spotlight, accused by some members of the environment of having benefited from a passage of information from the Milton Keynes team, but the Silverstone team has always defended itself by claiming to have developed the new concepts independently. aerodynamics of the AMR22. Reached by FormulaPassion.itthe Aston Martin Team Principal explained how anyone in Formula 1 looks for inspiration in competing solutions and how the transposition of which to their car is not limited to a copy, but requires careful interpretation: “I think you have to focus on yourself in the first place, because simply copying surfaces doesn’t work. It is important to understand the designs, the philosophies of the competition and understand what the reasoning behind it is, rather than focusing on the details. The whole paddock is doing this: looking at what others are doing, in particular trying to understand how to make something work and how it works with respect to its own solutions. It is also a question of understanding which solution has the greatest potential for development, because with one philosophy you could get stuck at some point, while with others you can develop further ”.

Similar considerations acquire even more relevance in the future, when the technical convergence between the teams will be even more marked. Mercedes itself has considered various solutions on the grid to be applied to next season’s single-seater, as anticipated by Andrew Shovlin: “I don’t think our car will change much visually this year for 2023 instead we looked at the solutions of the competition, also thinking of a mixture. I would be surprised if our car looks the same next year “. As underlined by Mike Krack, however, inspiration presupposes a much more complex job than replicating surfaces, thus highlighting how the current technical gaps from the summit are not easily bridged immediately.