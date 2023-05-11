Too many problems

“We mustn’t forget that they have always been fast, right from the first race. But they always had problems“. With these words, synthetic but very effective, the Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack summed it up perfectly i first five rounds of this 2023 Ferrari World Championship. Leaving aside Red Bull, clearly engaged in a separate championship of which only Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are members, the GPs raced so far this season have in fact shown how the level of performance of Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari, both quite similar to each other.

Unfavorable episodes

Time after time, it was the different types of slopes tackled and most importantly i so many unfavorable episodes that occurred to the two redheads. Listing them was the number one of the British team himself, who admitted that the misfortunes of Ferrari – between errors, problems and simple misfortunes – have often and willingly coincided with the main moments of ‘glory’ of Aston Martin, very skilful with Fernando Alonso a capitalize on others’ moments of weakness.

“Charles [Leclerc] he was running third in Bahrain when he retired – Krack recalled, speaking with the German site Motorsport-Total.com and referring to what had been the first GP of this season – and we benefited from it. There was a grid penalty in Jeddah. In Australia there was an accident at turn 1″. In all these situations it was Alonso who got on the podium as third classified. In Baku the music had changed, with Leclerc having broken the Spaniard’s sequence of third places. But in Miami the #14 returned to lay down the law.

Krack always on the lookout

On the Florida track, the Monegasque made a mistake in qualifying, ruining two laps that could have earned him the front row and maybe even the pole position. In the race then there has never been history, with the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc himself who have never had the opportunity to worry the two-time world champion’s AMR23. Krack, however, has put his hands forward and continues to consider the Ferrari a credible rival in the race for second place among the Builders: “They have never been slow“, declared the Luxembourg manager in conclusion to his analysis.