Double podium in Montreal: mission failed

In the days prior to Canadian Grand PrixLawrence Stroll, owner of theAston Martin as well as father of spears, had considered a rather ambitious goal possible: a double podium for the British team at its owner’s home race. A goal that was 50% materialized thanks to Fernando Alonso’s 2nd place, which with this result brought the number of podium finishes for himself and his team to six in this championship after eight races. Different speech, however, for Stroll Jr.

The gap from Alonso

The number 18 only managed to take 10th place after a good battle with Valtteri Bottas, who smiled at the 24-year-old after a overtaking at the photo finish on the Finn close to the finish line. In addition, with the time penalty imposed on Lando Norris, the Canadian then automatically moved up ninth position. The fact remains that Stroll, unlike his teammate, has not yet managed to secure a podium finish, obtaining 37 total points so far against the Spaniard’s 117. A gap of 80 points which sees the two-time world champion currently in 3rd place in the world championship behind the two Red Bulls, against Stroll’s eleventh place.

Krack’s opinion

However, despite the evident technical difference, underlined by the aforementioned gap in the championship standings, the Team Principal Mike Krack however, he defended the Canadian’s performance. Taken from 16th position on the starting gridthe Luxembourg engineer appreciated his driver’s comeback, moreover on a circuit hostile to overtaking like Montreal: “I think he did really well – explained to racingnews365.com – in qualifying had issues with grip, and if you have problems like this and you don’t have confidence in yourself and everything becomes very difficult. In the race he drove very well. We took him out of the traffic and he managed to set the best times on the Hard tyres. Going from 16° to 9° is a great result, even more if you find yourself on the DRS train. When your teammate finishes second you don’t think it’s not a good performance, at least on paper, but when you see where you came from, I think it was very good. I think he will take advantage of him from here and from the races to come – he concluded – we know he is very strong in the high speed circuits, and we have a couple of circuits of this type to tackle, so I am confident that we can score points with both drivers.”