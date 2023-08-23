Aston Martin, a furrow between Alonso and Stroll

One hundred and two points: this is the enormous gap Fernando has accumulated Alonso on Lance Stroll in the first part of the season. The Spaniard managed to bring the Aston Martin to the podium on six occasions in 2023 and even came close to winning in Monte-Carlo, one of the stages – instead – which saw the Canadian sink, revealing all the difference in talent and performance with the two times world champion.

On closer inspection, only at Montmeló and Hungary did the two Aston Martin drivers offer at least comparable performance. For the rest there is an abyss between Alonso and Stroll which – in light of the drop in competitiveness of the AMR23 compared to its rivals – could jeopardize the race for second place in the constructors’ standings. However, this hypothesis does not worry team principal Mike Krack. According to the Luxembourger, it’s not so much Stroll’s “fault” as thanks to the talent of the two-time world champion, defined as one of the best riders of all time.

Krack’s words

“When we had the car at the right point, Fernando scored very important points, while Lance came back from injuries, had a zero (in Jeddah, ed.), and then in Miami we didn’t do well in terms of teamwork. All these factors add up and generate a large difference in points. But for us it is not a problem, for example in Hungary Lance was on similar levels to Fernando. And I think you shouldn’t forget to have him as a teammate one of the greatest drivers of all time: non is an easy role, but Lance is playing it very well“, these are the words of the Luxembourger a Race Fans.

“It is true that c‘is a big difference in points, but there are also reasons. We don’t look at the disparity between the two, we always look at how many points we have in the championship. This difference does not weigh on us at team level“concluded the Aston Martin team principal.”We don’t look in detail at how many he scored less than the other driver. We always try to do the best with both of our riders“.