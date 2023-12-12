by VALERIO BARRETTA

Alonso, Aston Martin's extra weapon

With eight podiums, Fernando Alonso was among the greatest protagonists of the 2023 Formula 1 season. A result which, once the 42 candles had blown out, brought the Spaniard back to the top of the Circus in an unexpected, surprising and, unfortunately for Nando, brief. Because six of these eight top-3 finishes in fact arrived in the first part of the season: only Zandvoort and Interlagos, with that magic in attack and defense on Sergio Perez, saved an otherwise mediocre second half of 2023.

The decline in Alonso's results is certainly not to be attributed to the driver, who indeed offered remarkable continuity of performance, but rather to a series of unfocused updates, which brought the AMR23 back into quicksand after a sprint start. Team principal Mike Krack however, he wanted to congratulate Alonso for keeping calm and motivating the team in the most difficult moments of the year.

Krack's words

“As a team, we were blown away from day one. I always thought that the first few months were a bit of a honeymoon, but I'm very happy that I was able to extend it. We have received an extraordinary team man, constructive at all times, especially in times of difficulty. When the car was more competitive it was obviously easier to be constructive, but the real qualities came out when we were doing worse“, these are the words of the Luxembourger.

An Alonso who with maturity therefore seems regenerated not only on the track but also in his internal relationships. It was not easy to predict considering the “history” of the Spaniard and also the stormy farewell to Alpine, complete with a fratricidal clash with Esteban Ocon throughout 2022. Now the gaze of the two-time world champion is projected towards the future: his contract with 'Aston Martin expires at the end of 2024, but there is an option to renew in 2025 (for Krack it would be signed tomorrow morning). Alonso knows he is at the end of his career and for this very reason he doesn't want to make mistakes: maybe the title won't arrive, but he could still get several satisfactions, including that of achieving the 33rd victory of his career. Doing it with a team that he helped rise from the back of the field would be priceless.