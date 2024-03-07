Horner at the center of attention at the press conference

The press conference reserved for the team principals, held between the first and second free practice sessions of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​focused above all on the statements of Christian Horner, to whom most of the questions on the case that has seen involved in recent weeks. However, alongside the Red Bull team principal, there was also his Aston Martin counterpart Mike Krack.

The arrival of Bob Bell

A team that, on the eve of this season, has certainly not gone unnoticed for two main aspects: the first is inherent to the arrival of Bob Bell, made official just this week. The British engineer, who arrived from Alpine (in the midst of an organizational crisis), covers the role of executive-technical director of the Silverstone house.

A new entry which was thus welcomed by the Luxembourg team principal: “With Bob we are fortunate to have hired someone with enormous experience and enormous technical knowledge – he declared during the press conference – I believe that, when you consider what we have in store for the next few years, we felt it was important to further strengthen our technical department. When a person of this caliber is available, I think it's very important to try to have him. Bob started and it was already a great start. We are very happy that we managed to get him and let's see what he brings us.”

Alonso's future

Another theme of great importance in Aston Martin is obviously linked to Fernando Alonso. Indicated as a possible replacement for Hamilton in Mercedes or even Verstappen in Red Bull if the Dutchman actually leaves his team (Alonso himself has stated with certainty that he is on the Red Bull list), the Spaniard has not, however, ruled out hypothesis of withdrawal. All rumors which, even following an unsatisfactory first race, seem to have distanced the two-time world champion from Aston Martin: “I think Fernando has underlined several times that first of all he must be confidentof what he wants to do, because he is a rider who doesn't just want to participate – he added – when he races, he wants to be in front, and I think he knows well how much effort is needed for this. So he must first decide whether he wants to stay. Then, if that's the case, we will push or give everything to make him stay with us“.