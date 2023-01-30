Fernando Alonso like Valentine Reds. Different sports, but the talent is the same, as well as speed, gab and wit. Perhaps the Doctor had more flair and long-term vision, while the Spaniard made career choices that probably cost him some titles. However, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack compared the two in another respect: the experience and degree of motivation they can give to the team to make it grow in performance.

“Sure, it can be said that Alonso doesn’t have many years left in Formula 1, but I’m not sure he sees it that way.“, Krack told the Spanish of AS. “We have already seen it with Valentino Rossi: if there is motivation, dedication, physical and mental preparation, it is not obvious that it will continue for a few years. I don’t believe it: Alonso is very motivated as was Valentino“.

In terms of motivation, the two-time world champion has nothing to envy to anyone. At least judging by the few video fragments published these days by the Aston Martin and McLaren social channels, he seems even more enthusiastic than Oscar Piastri, who has yet to start his career in Formula 1. It is an exaggeration, of course: everyone has his character and expresses it as he wants, but Alonso’s good humor and optimism could be the fuel that could extract Aston Martin from an area of ​​the standings that does not reflect Lawrence Stroll’s investments.

According to Krack, if his team followed the Spaniard’s example, no goal would be precluded: “If everyone drove the same car, Fernando would always be in the front row. Our main task now is to provide him with a car that makes it possible for him. If we do that, Fernando will be in front“. It’s what Alonso has been looking for for ten years: it’s unlikely you’ll find it in Aston Martin, at least in 2023.