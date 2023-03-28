The background

Even before the pre-season tests held in Bahrain, theAston Martin had had to deal with a not inconsiderable pilot emergency resulting from the injury of Lance Stroll. The Canadian, victim of a bad fall on his bicycle, had in fact suffered a fracture in his right wrist and a toe, which is why he was unable to participate in the tests. In addition to this, in all probability, Fernando Alonso’s teammate would not even have been able to take part in the first GP of the world championship, also in Sakhir, which was then resolved only a few days before the weekend.

The temptation

Even before this confirmation, Aston Martin had carried out the tests focusing on its third driver and reigning F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, with the latter indicated as the main candidate to replace Stroll in the race. Previously, however, the team principal Mike Crack he had thought of another driver, much more experienced than the Brazilian, as well as a former Aston Martin official driver and, above all, multiple world champion: Sebastian Vettel.

The change of mind

Krack himself admitted it in an interview with the podcast F1 Nationwho however decided to appease his wishes: “I was tempted, yes, 100% – has explained – but we didn’t because we have great respect for Sebastian, and with the decision he made last year to retire I think that would not have been correct ask for it. We wanted to respect his choice, and we didn’t want to put him in a difficult position.”

Congratulations

During the same interview, Krack however reiterated that contacts remained active between the team and the German driver, as demonstrated by what happened at the end of the Bahrain GP, ​​which closed with Fernando Alonso’s 3rd place: “We kept in touch – he added – and he proved to be a gentleman congratulating us for our first podium in Bahrain. We told him this podium it was also thanks to him, because it really took us one step further than the previous two years. He’s grown us into a lot of areas where we’ve learned a lot, so it definitely plays its part where we are now. Through it all, he was comfortable with the decision he’d made to retire. He didn’t regret his choice, and I think the respect between him, the team and myself has really been shown by this great moment. He was very appreciated and I passed it on to the whole team ”.