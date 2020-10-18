There is good news for candidates seeking government jobs. Karnataka Public Service Commission has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Forest Conservator. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the department and apply online before the last date.

The department has made official notification on the official website keralapsc.gov.in for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Forest Conservator. Candidates are advised to read the official notifications before applying.

Important Dates

Application Start Date – 20 October 2020

Last date of application – 20 November 2020

Last date for payment of application – 21 November 2020

Number of posts-

Assistant Forest Conservator – 16 posts

Age limit- 18-35 years

Selection Process-

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRT) Commencing Examination and Main Examination.

Read information related to educational qualification KPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Notification

official website