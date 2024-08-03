Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 11:01

The volume of mergers and acquisitions of Brazilian companies has risen again and resumed the recovery trend that began in the second half of last year. From April to June, 426 operations were registered in Brazil, the highest number in a quarter in two years, according to a survey by KPMG obtained exclusively by Broadcast Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

After a 5.9% drop in the first quarter, acquisitions involving Brazilian companies rose 16.7% when comparing the last quarterly data with the same period last year. As a result, the first half of the year ended with 776 transactions, 5.3% more than in the first six months of 2023.

Most of the transactions – 60% of the total registered in the second quarter – are domestic, that is, between Brazilian companies. However, there is also a significant share, equivalent to 28%, of acquisitions made by foreigners of companies headquartered in Brazil.

The new peak in operations is attributed to opportunities opened up by the exchange rate devaluation, which makes the value of Brazilian companies lower in dollars.

Partner in the mergers and acquisitions area at KPMG in Brazil, Paulo Guilherme Coimbra also says that many of the deals – that is, agreements – came from investors who, upon realizing that interest rates would not fall as much as expected, gave up waiting for the best moment to exit the business.

This environment has led to transactions being completed at lower prices than those put on the negotiating table up to six months ago. “We have seen sales made at times of stress, by companies having difficulty going to the market to raise debt, and they end up being sold. So, we have seen more deals of opportunity”, says Coimbra.

“When I say that the transaction is more attractive for those who are buying, it is because there is greater pressure on the seller. The moment is more favorable for those who are buyers and for those who have liquidity,” adds the KPMG partner.

According to him, the trend is for good mergers and acquisitions movement in the coming quarters, since many of the operations are on hold. The study considers agreements worth more than R$50 million.