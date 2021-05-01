The professional consulting and services company “KPMG Lower Gulf” donated one million dirhams to the “100 million meals” campaign, the largest food-feeding campaign in the Arab world, Africa, Asia, South America and Europe, which aims to provide food support to families and individuals in need in 30 countries. During the blessed month of Ramadan.

The sum of one million dirhams provided by KPMG Lower Gulf contributes to satisfying the hunger of one million poor and needy people, as part of the campaign launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the World Food Program, the regional network of food banks, humanitarian and charitable institutions and food banks in a number of The countries targeted by the campaign, in coordination and partnership with a number of federal and local authorities and agencies, and humanitarian and charitable institutions and societies in the United Arab Emirates.

The donations of companies and institutions from the government and private sectors and the business community to the campaign embody the meanings of solidarity and mercy in the month of giving, at a time when the world today seems most in need to strengthen solidarity and coordinate efforts to eradicate hunger and malnutrition, especially in light of the Corona pandemic that struck the whole world and left Economic and financial crises add to the bitter reality of poverty in fragile societies.

Nader Haffar, Chairman and CEO of KPMG Lower Gulf, said: “Institutions should have a role in the advancement of societies. We can all be ambassadors for positive change, and the corporate social responsibility initiatives that form an integral part of its business and enjoy tremendous support from its employees are a commitment towards addressing the most pressing social and economic issues of the time such as hunger, poverty and providing educational services, ”looking forward to supporting more initiatives. Like the 100 Million Meals campaign, to make a positive impact on communities.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign provides the opportunity for all segments of society and sectors in the UAE, whether they are institutions, companies, businessmen, personalities known for philanthropic works or individuals who are able to contribute to it, through a cash donation to buy a certain number of meals or what Equivalent food parcels, properly and hygienically prepared and arranged, to be delivered to the needy, whether individuals or families, directly to their places of residence.

This campaign translates the brotherhood and solidarity of the UAE with all the peoples of the world to face the challenges of hunger and malnutrition, especially during the month of Ramadan, the month of goodness and giving, without distinction between ethnicities, religions, countries and regions, while expanding food aid to reach 30 countries in four continents.





