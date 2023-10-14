Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/10/2023 – 7:02

A survey of more than 1,300 CEOs around the world shows that the vast majority of them (72%) consider investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to be a priority, but 81% fear ethical problems and the lack of regulation regarding the use of technology. The data is from the report “CEO Outlook 2023? from KPGM consultancy.

The survey also shows that 90% of CEOs consider rewarding employees who choose to work in person, giving better tasks, raises and promotions.

According to KMPG, 62% of executives would like the in-person model to be adopted in the next three years. It’s a big change from 2022, when only 34% wanted this (so this year’s expectation has almost doubled).

For 34% of CEOS, employees should stay in the hybrid model, and only 4% advocate working completely remotely.

See some highlights from the survey with CEOs

62% would like face-to-face work to be predominant in the company

90% say they would reward those who chose to attend in person

81% fear lack of AI regulation

72% say investment in AI is a priority

57% say they are investing in new technologies

43% who say they are investing in staff training

Investment in AI is a priority, but lack of regulation is a concern

The research points to the changes that the diffusion of generative artificial intelligence (AI) can have in work environments.

81% of CEOs surveyed expressed concern about how the lack of AI regulation could impede the success of their companies. They also cite ethical and cost issues as concerns for using AI.

77% say the degree of AI regulation should emulate that used for climate commitments.

“CEOs are increasingly aware of the ethical risks and rapidly evolving regulations linked to generative AI. Many are taking proactive steps to address these issues,” says Steve Chase, vice president of AI and Digital Innovation at KPMG, in an excerpt from the report.

72% of CEOs say that investing in this type of technology is a priority, despite economic uncertainty. The majority also points out that they are investing more in purchasing new technologies (57%) than in developing skills and training staff (43%).

When asked about the advantages of implementing AI in their organizations, CEOs cite increased profits, opportunities for growth and the creation of new products as some of the main gains.

ESG investments must bring returns

The CEOs interviewed in the survey are confident in the growth of their companies (79%) and the global economy (77%), despite structural difficulties, such as inflation, high cost of raising capital, energy transition and changes in the job market .

The biggest difficulties for growth they point out relate to geopolitical uncertainties and the emergence of new technologies.

Meanwhile, most CEOs see that investments in ESG policies should bring financial and reputational returns within five years. 58% expect a return between three and five years, while 24% between one and three years.

“Complicated supply chains, talent shortages and complex climate reporting are challenges, but CEOs also understand that failure to act can result in leaving room for competitors, which can be much more costly in the long term”, points out the ESG leader from KPGM USA, Rob Fisher, in an excerpt from the report.

The majority of CEOs also said they were open to mergers and acquisitions opportunities, with 54% of them indicating that they are willing to bet on acquisitions that will have a significant impact on their companies.