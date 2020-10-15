Highlights: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and ‘Prachanda’ leader caught in contract for Chinese company

Both these top leaders of Nepal Communist Party have been accused of taking bribe of 9 billion rupees.

Former Prime Minister of Nepal Baburam Bhattarai has made a very serious charge against PM Oli and Prachanda

Kathmandu

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is dancing at the behest of China, and party president Pushpal Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ leaders are seen to be severely miffed in the matter of accepting a bribe of 9 billion rupees in exchange for contracting the Chinese company. Former Nepal PM Baburam Bhattarai has alleged that several top leaders of the Nepali Communist Party and the opposition Nepali Congress have taken a bribe of 9 billion rupees from the Chinese company for the old Gandaki hydropower project.

According to Nepali news website My Republica, former PM Bhattarai had earlier alleged that PM Oli and former PM Prachanda and Sher Bahadur Deuba had taken a bribe of 9 billion rupees in exchange for contracting the Chinese company. This project is being produced by the Gehoba Group of China. On the other hand, both the Communist Party and the Nepali Congress have denied this allegation but Bhattarai has insisted that they have the evidence to prove this allegation.

Governments reverse decision taken on old Gandaki project

After this statement of Bhattarai there has been a ruckus in the country’s politics. This raises serious questions among the public about the loyalty of the top leadership of Nepal. The case of corruption on top leaders in Nepal through policy decisions is not new. But the important thing is that a former PM of Nepal has raised serious questions on all the governments that have come in the last 8 years. All these governments overturned the decisions taken by the previous governments regarding the old Gandaki project.

In 2012, the government of Nepal, led by Bhattarai, decided to develop Budhi Gandaki through a Nepali company as a power project. Later Bhattarai’s decision to form Prachanda’s government was overturned to the Chinese company Gehoba. The funny thing in this is that Prachanda took this decision just two days before leaving the post of PM. After this, Sher Bahadur Deuba, the Prime Minister of the Nepali Congress Government, decided to complete it with an indigenous company.

‘9 billion rupees given to give contract to Chinese company’

After KP Oli became Prime Minister in the 2017 elections, the sugar company was again awarded the contract, reversing the government’s decision. The Oli government did not bid any bids from any other group while awarding the contract to the Chinese company. This decision of the Oli government was strongly opposed in the country and demonstrations were also held. There were allegations that the Oli government contracted the Chinese company to appease China. Now former PM Bhattarai has claimed that the Chinese company was given a bribe of Rs 9 billion to award the contract. He said that the Chinese company has bribed not only the ruling communist party but also opposition leader Deuba. This new claim has created a ruckus in Nepal.