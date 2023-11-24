President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko suggested that Sofya Sapega and Roman Protasevich get married and be released from prison, but the young man refused. Governor of the Primorsky Territory Oleg Kozhemyako spoke about this on November 24.

“I talked to the girl. She fell in love with a guy. We even proposed that they get married, but the guy disowned her and refused. Now she has come to her senses, lives with her family and everything is fine with her,” Kozhemyako said at a meeting of the international youth discussion club “Pacific Horizon”.

Sapega and ex-editor of the Telegram channel NEXTA (recognized as extremist in Belarus) Roman Protasevich were detained on May 23, 2021. Then the airliner of the Irish airline Ryanair made an emergency landing in Minsk due to a report of mining, which was subsequently not confirmed. Protasevich and Sapega were on board the liner.

In May last year, the girl was sentenced to six years in a general regime colony on charges of inciting hatred. The Russian woman was charged with the fact that, in the context of the protests that took place in Belarus after the presidential elections in August 2020, she ran the Telegram channel “Black Book of Belarus” (recognized as extremist in the republic), where personal data of law enforcement officers was published.

In May of this year, the Minsk Regional Court sentenced Roman Protasevich to eight years in prison. He was charged with publishing destructive information materials, as well as calls for protest-minded citizens to commit acts of terrorism. At the end of May, Lushkashenko decided to pardon him.

The Belarusian president also signed a decree pardoning Sapieha on June 7. On the same day, the Russian woman was handed over to the delegation of the Primorsky Territory. She thanked Lukashenko for the pardon, noting that not everyone has such an opportunity.