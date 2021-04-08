The negotiations of the advisers in the “Normandy format” will be held on April 19. This was announced on Thursday, April 8, by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak.

“We’ll see, in the near future, I think there will be some kind of initiative. The next negotiations have already been initiated, we agreed on April 19, we have initiated negotiations in the “Normandy format”. Let’s see how the situation will change after this exchange of views at our level, ”he said during a press conference.

Earlier on Thursday, Kozak said that Kiev’s actions in the Donbass are PR and an imitation of a military threat, there is no intention to unleash a full-scale conflict. The deputy head of the presidential administration added that the conflict itself in the region can be resolved in a year, “if we act consistently and adhere to the previously reached agreements.”

On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a working visit to Donbass. As emphasized in his press service, the head of state intends to visit advanced positions and meet with the military.

On the eve, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin announced the deterioration on the contact line in Donbass. He stressed that the number of attacks since the beginning of this year has almost doubled compared to the last quarter of last year.

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) also pointed out that the concentration of forces and weapons on the line of contact on the part of Ukraine creates serious risks of an escalation of the conflict in Donbass.

In Kiev, they said that Ukraine is following the political and diplomatic path in resolving the conflict in Donbass, and the statements about the offensive are allegedly “winding up the situation.”

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the “Minsk” and “Normandy” formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany.