Under the Kovid-19 vaccination campaign, Delhi Police will give SMS information about the date and time of vaccination to its personnel. Officials gave this information on Saturday.

According to an official order issued by Senior Commissioner of Police (Operations and License) Dr. Muktesh Chander to senior officers, all police personnel will be informed about the date, time and place of vaccination on their mobile phones. The order said that it is important that the mobile numbers of all police personnel be recorded and updated in the ‘PIS’ system.



It states that all district and unit heads should complete this work by January 3, 2021 so that no workers are left out of the vaccination program. Additional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Delhi Police said, “We are updating our record.”