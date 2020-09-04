Covid can cause diabetes. This virus can also push the youth towards diabetes. An International Study on Covid found diabetes in a 19-year-old man who was previously normal. But not only did she lose weight rapidly after Kovid, but the test found a small amount of insulin in her body and she was found to be a victim of diabetes. Indian doctors also agree with this. Doctors say that Covid in India not only makes people of new age diabetic, but also increases the discomfort of those who are already diabetic. Not only this, the diabetes patient is more than three times more likely to die than the normal patient.

Citing a case study published in the international medical journal Metabolism, Diabetes Expert Doctor AK Jhingan said that the virus affects the pancreas, affecting the ability of the insulin produced in the beta cells of the pancreas to cause any Insulin in the patient decreases, then in some people it stops completely. Such patients need treatment and some have to take insulin, then one has to increase the dosage of medicine.

AIIMS doctor Neeraj Nischal also says that this virus affects all parts of the body, even the pancreas, so there is a risk of diabetes after Kovid. At the same time, Dr. Jhingan said that it is being seen in this disease, people who were not already diabetic patients, they are becoming diabetic patients after getting infected with Kovid, whereas those who were already suffering from diabetes and If they were on medication, their dosage is increasing and those who were on insulin have doubled their dose of insulin.

The doctor said that 2.1% of normal people die from Kovid, but 7.39% of those who suffer from diabetes die. That is, it is proving to be more than three times fatal for the patients suffering from diabetes. He said that such people need to be vigilant after the post kovid, they should check the rest of the body parameters after the kovid, so that if there is diabetes, it should be treated. Otherwise it will affect the bowie organs and the patient’s condition will increase and the risk of worsening.