AIIMS doctor Neeraj Nischal also says that this virus affects all parts of the body, even the pancreas, so there is a risk of diabetes after Kovid. At the same time, Dr. Jhingan said that it is being seen in this disease, people who were not already diabetic patients, they are becoming diabetic patients after getting infected with Kovid, whereas those who were already suffering from diabetes and If they were on medication, their dosage is increasing and those who were on insulin have doubled their dose of insulin.
The doctor said that 2.1% of normal people die from Kovid, but 7.39% of those who suffer from diabetes die. That is, it is proving to be more than three times fatal for the patients suffering from diabetes. He said that such people need to be vigilant after the post kovid, they should check the rest of the body parameters after the kovid, so that if there is diabetes, it should be treated. Otherwise it will affect the bowie organs and the patient’s condition will increase and the risk of worsening.
