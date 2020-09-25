Corona thrice in 6 months! This patient became a puzzle for doctors

At this time, Kovid has spread terror in entire Delhi (Corona cases in Delhi). Now Covid and Dengue double attack is happening. Many such cases have been reported. Some cases have come up in AIIMS and many have also been seen in such private hospitals. Recently, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also found infected after dengue (Manish Sisodia has covid and dengue both). However, so far this year, the outbreak of Dengue (Dengue cases in Delhi) is less than the rest of the years and somewhere it is a matter of relief for the people of Delhi.According to AIIMS, so far this season, 53 dengue patients have been admitted, out of which 42 Kovids have come during the epidemic. One of these cases is reported by AIIMS, in which a woman had dengue along with Kovid. AIIMS has told about the management of this patient, which said that on August 23, a 30-year-old woman was admitted to AIIMS. The woman who had reached Emergency had a fever. Their platelets were also quite low. The investigation confirmed both corona and dengue. After this the treatment started and after about 9 days he was discharged.

The doctor says that during this time, the doctors felt a lot about Kovid and dengue infection. Through the drugs, doctors were able to control the constantly decreasing platelets, but the doctors could not ascertain yet why the dengue infection was found in the woman’s body even after 9 days. Similarly, a patient came to Maluchand Hospital. However, there was not even a chance to admit the patient who came here for treatment. Doctors at AIIMS say that this time is also the time for mosquito-borne disease. Hence, the responsibility of people to avoid other types of infections increases even more amid the corona epidemic.

Seeing the report of MCD, this time the dengue outbreak in Delhi is still under control. At present, there are 138 dengue patients in Delhi, till last year 304 patients had come, that is less than half the patients. Which is a matter of relief somewhere. MCD data showed 64 cases in Delhi in September this year, compared to 214 cases in September last year.