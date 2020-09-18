Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in Lok Sabha on Friday that an effective vaccine may be available by the end of the first quarter of 2021 if clinical trials of the Kovid-19 vaccine are successful. He said in a written reply that no pre-purchase agreement has been entered into with any vaccine manufacturer. At the same time, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that talks are being held with the Russian government to explore the possibility of cooperation for the development of Kovid-19 vaccine.



In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Choubey said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has informed that a corona virus vaccine has been developed and approved in Russia. According to the minister, ICMR has also informed that work on 36 vaccines is going on worldwide.

AIIMS doctor claims, even if vaccine does not come next year, possibility of becoming normal

In response to another question, he said that the vaccines being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in the first phase of clinical trials and the vaccines being developed by Cadila Healthcare Ltd have been safe and now their immunity Capacity testing is underway.

He said that Phase II clinical trials of these vaccines are on. In a written reply to a question by Raghu Ram Krishna Raju, Choubey said that eight meetings have been held with the Chief Ministers of the respective states to review the status of Kovid-19.

Corona: Total cases crossed 52 lakhs, more than 41 lakhs fine

He said that the Self-reliant India plan underlined the government’s commitment to increase investment in public health and other health-related reforms to prepare the country for future epidemics. Choubey said, ‘Expenditure Finance Committee proposals for more than Rs 65,000 crore have been prepared.