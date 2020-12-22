Eight such passengers have been found to be Kovid-19 infected as part of a campaign by the Delhi government to detect Kovid-19 infected among individuals who returned from their home visit to Britain. Officials gave this information on Friday.
New Strain Coronavirus: All passengers from UK flight sent to quarantine, family angry
“All the 19 infected patients have been admitted to the LNJP Hospital’s special facility where they will undergo another examination to find out if they are infected with the new type of corona virus,” the source said.
Earlier on Tuesday, at least 20 passengers who returned from Britain were found positive in Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad during the Kovid-19 investigation.
.
Leave a Reply