Eight such passengers have been found to be Kovid-19 infected as part of a campaign by the Delhi government to detect Kovid-19 infected among individuals who returned from their home visit to Britain. Officials gave this information on Friday.

According to a top source of Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government, out of the more than 13,000 passengers who landed at the Delhi airport from Britain between November 25 and December 21, a total of 19 passengers have been found to be infected with the virus. 11 passengers were found to be infected at the airport, while infection among eight passengers was confirmed during a door-to-door investigation operation.

New Strain Coronavirus: All passengers from UK flight sent to quarantine, family angry

“All the 19 infected patients have been admitted to the LNJP Hospital’s special facility where they will undergo another examination to find out if they are infected with the new type of corona virus,” the source said.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 20 passengers who returned from Britain were found positive in Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad during the Kovid-19 investigation.