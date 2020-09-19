new Delhi: With the arrival of 96,424 new patients of Kovid-19 in India, the total number of infected has crossed 52 lakhs. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health, 41,12,551 patients have been cured by Friday. Thus the rate of recovery in Kovid-19 in the country is 78.86 percent.

Number of corona patients crossed 52 million

According to the data updated by the Health Ministry at 8 am on Friday, the total number of patients infected with the corona virus in the country has increased to 52,14,677, while 1,174 more people have died in the last 24 hours, 84,372 people have died in this epidemic. Have lost

Further decline in mortality

According to the data, the rate of deaths due to Kovid-19 has declined further and it has come down to 1.62 percent. The ministry said that 10,17,754 Kovid-19 patients are under treatment in the country, which is 19.52 percent of the total infected.

Significantly, on August 7, the number of Kovid-19 patients in India crossed 20 lakhs, while on 23 August, the number of corona virus infected crossed 3 million. On September 5, the number of infected in the country reached 40 lakhs. At the same time, on September 16, the number of Kovid-19 patients in the country crossed 50 million.

According to ICMR, more than 60 million tests were conducted in the country.

According to ICMR, 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested in the country till September 17, of which 10,06,615 samples were tested on Thursday alone. According to statistics, 84,372 people have died due to Kovid-19 in the country so far. These include 31,351 in Maharashtra, 8,618 in Tamil Nadu, 7,629 in Karnataka, 5,177 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,877 in Delhi, 4,771 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,183 in West Bengal, 3,183 in Gujarat, 2,646 in Punjab, 1,877 in Madhya Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths were due to other serious diseases. The ministry said that its figures have been matched with ICMR data.

