The corona virus epidemic is also affecting the second season after postponing one season of FIFA’s Club World Cup. Along with this, the delay in the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches due to Kovid-19 has raised concerns about getting the tournament on time. FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday confirmed the traditional seven-team tournament for the Continental Club Championship on new dates. It was previously scheduled in December in Qatar.

It is not possible to find out about the South America champions before January, as the 2020 Copa Libertadores begin in the third week of September after a six-month moratorium. “We are discussing this, we are monitoring whether it can be held in Qatar early next year (2021),” said Infantino.

The Club World Cup was to be played between 2021 to 24 teams in place of the traditional seven teams, but FIFA put the plan on hold for the time being. With the European Championship and the Copa America 2020 postponed by one year, FIFA got time to host the Club World Cup.

Infants also expressed concern over the delay in the continental qualifier matches for the World Cup 2022. There will be no matches in Asia before next year. Infantino said, “I’m worried. This is a real problem, especially if the impact of the pandemic is not over or weakened, then we will not be able to start playing in the normal way. ” Suggested to play.