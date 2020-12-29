Disclaimer:This article is auto-uploaded from the agency feed. It has not been edited by the team of NavbharatTimes.com. Language | Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 10:39:00 PM Lucknow, 28 December (Language) During the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, 16 more people have been killed and 945 new patients have been confirmed infected. According to the Bulletin released by the Health Department on Monday, 16 more Kovid-19 infected people died in the state during the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths in the state has increased to 8,322. The highest number of deaths occurred in the capital Lucknow. Apart from this, two each in Prayagraj and Varanasi and Kovid-19 infected in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Jalaun and Mainpuri.

Lucknow, 28 December (Language) During the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, 16 more people have been killed and 945 new patients have been confirmed infected. According to the Bulletin released by the Health Department on Monday, 16 more Kovid-19 infected people died in the state during the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths in the state has increased to 8,322. The highest number of deaths occurred in the capital Lucknow. Apart from this, two people each died in Prayagraj and Varanasi and one person each infected Kovid-19 in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Jalaun and Mainpuri. According to the bulletin, Kovid-19 infection has been confirmed in 945 new patients in the state during the last 24 hours. The maximum number of 213 new cases have been found in the capital city of Lucknow. In addition, Kovid-19 infection has been confirmed in 68 new patients in Ghaziabad, 54 in Meerut and 51 in Varanasi. At present 14710 patients are being treated in the state. 1,25,534 samples were tested during the last 24 hours in the state. So far, two crore 35 lakh 8,431 samples have been tested in the state.

