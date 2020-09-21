The Union Home Ministry said on Monday that the corona virus infection had spread to several people in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area due to the gathering of people during the Tabligi Jamaat program during March.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy also said in the Rajya Sabha that the Delhi Police arrested 233 members of the Tabligi Jamaat and 2,361 people have been evacuated from the organization’s headquarters since 29 March.

In a written reply to a question, he said, “However, investigations are underway about Jamaat chief Maulana Mohammad Saad.”

According to the Delhi Police report, despite the guidelines and orders issued by various authorities regarding the outbreak of Kovid-19, a huge gathering took place inside a closed premises which did not follow the rules of wearing masks and free of infection. And the provisions for keeping social distance were ignored. The minister said, “This spread corona virus infection to many individuals.”