Like all regions, 2020 has been very difficult for the Indian film industry due to the global epidemic of Kovid-19. The lockdown enforced due to the corona virus epidemic halted film production, closed the doors of theaters, causing loss of revenue of thousands of crores of rupees and unemployed thousands of people associated with this industry.

The corona virus epidemic presented unforeseen challenges for this booming industry in 2020, bringing the entertainment industry to a complete standstill. Although there is no exact figure of how much damage has been done, but some insiders estimate that the loss can range from Rs 1500 crores to ‘thousands crores’. He told that single screen theaters would have incurred a loss of about 25 to 75 lakh rupees in a month.

Even after the cinema opens, the situation remains the same

According to ‘trade analyst’ Amul Mohan, about 200 Hindi films are produced in a year and Bollywood’s annual box office earnings are just a little over Rs 3,000 crore. “However, this year has been different and things have not gone according to plan,” he told PTI-language. It is a double whammy. While the display of movies or other entertainment material is either being postponed or they are being forced to be released on the OTT platform. On the other hand, cinemas have opened in many parts of the country after nine months, but people are still shying away from going to movies, there is no new film to entice the audience to deal with this problem.

Loss may happen next year

FWICE President BN Tiwari said that it has brought devastation to the industry, in which millions of people work. He said that about five lakh people are registered with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), including actors, directors and producers. Of these, 2.5 lakh are ‘laborers’, including junior artists, makeup artists, set designers, carpenters and background dancers, according to trade supervisor Himesh Mankad, this loss could also happen next year. Mankad said, “The annual Hindi films will earn around Rs 3,000 crore, but this year only Rs 500-600 crore has been earned. Therefore, we have incurred a loss of at least Rs 1,700-2,000 crore.

This is an estimated loss because the films which are to be released in 2020 will now be released in 2021. “(But) there will be interest cost, overhead cost also, due to which the budget of each film can increase by 5 to 15 crores. is. It can be called extra expense. ”He said that its effect will remain for some time.

