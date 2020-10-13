Highlights: Total corona patients in Kerala and Bengal crossed 3 lakh on Tuesday

New infections cases of Corona have been less than 65,000 for two consecutive days in the country

Corona cases are declining across the country, the number of people who die from corona also remains below 800.

Thiruvananthapuram

Corona cases are declining across the country but on Tuesday the total corona patients in Kerala and Bengal crossed 3 lakh. Corona’s new infection cases have been less than 65,000 for two consecutive days. At the same time the number of people who died from corona also remains below 800.

After a decrease in the number of patients on Monday, the latest corona cases in Kerala rose again to 8,764, the highest in the country. In most of the past seven months, Maharashtra has had the highest number of corona cases for the most part of the day, but on Tuesday, it stood at the second consecutive day for 8,522 patients. Most of the new corona patients were found in Kerala on Tuesday and Karnataka on Monday.



Total cases in the country were 72,32,981

Total cases in India increased to 72,32,981 with 63,655 new cases across the country. There were 740 new deaths, taking the death toll to 1,10,568. In the country, 62,93,524 patients have been cured of Corona, thus Corona’s active cases have also decreased by 13,000 and currently there are 8,28,889.

Decrease in the country, increase in Kerala

While active cases of India have steadily decreased over the past few weeks, the reverse is happening in Kerala. Active case growth in India is -11% but in Kerala it has increased to 233%. Apart from Kerala and Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi continue to worsen in cases of corona infection.