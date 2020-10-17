In the last 24 hours in India, 62,212 new cases of corona have been reported while 837 people have died. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, out of a total of 65,32,681 cases, 7,95,087 are active, 65,24,596 are cured and 1,12,998 deaths are involved.

Continuous relief is being reported about the Corona virus. In countries around the world affected by the global pandemic Kovid-19, India is the second most affected country after corona virus, but it is reassuring that it is the average cases of corona infection per million population and those who have lost their lives. Lags far behind major nations in India. That is, the rate of new cases and deaths of corona found in India is much lower than in other countries. Not only this, India leads the world in terms of recovery rate.

India reports a spike of 62,212 new # COVID19 cases & 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured / discharged / migrated cases & 1,12,998 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/mv0TpPRCey – ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

A report of 63,371 new Kovid-19 cases and 895 deaths has been reported in India in the last 24 hours. According to the information of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, out of total 73,70,469 cases, 8,04,528 active, 64,53,780 have been cured and a total of 1,12,161 people have died so far.

Continuous relief is being reported about the Corona virus. In countries around the world affected by the global pandemic Kovid-19, India is the second most affected country after corona virus, but it is reassuring that it is the average cases of corona infection per million population and those who have lost their lives. Lags far behind major nations in India. That is, the rate of new cases and deaths of corona found in India is much lower than in other countries. Not only this, India leads the world in terms of recovery rate.

According to the data released on Wednesday by the Union Family and Health Ministry, the average number of people who have been diagnosed with infection per one million population is 4794 and the number of dead is 138. Brazil has the highest average of 23911 per million population due to corona infection and the number of people who lost their lives on such population is highest at 706. Significantly, Brazil is the third most affected by this global epidemic in the world. In India, this number is 5199 and 79 respectively.

The worst affected world superpower by Corona is the US. The average of corona victims per million here is 23072 and the number of dead is 642. In South Africa, this figure is 11675 and 631 respectively, while in France it is 10838 and 498. Russia has 8992 and 300 respectively while Britain has 8893 and 156.

Corona is on its slope in India. There has been a considerable decline in new cases for the past few days. On Tuesday, there was a big fall in the cases of corona virus and the figure was close to 55 thousand. Around 13 thousand less than new cases found on Monday. The way Corona’s peak was seen in September, it is a very relaxing figure in October.