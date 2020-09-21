new Delhi: Corona virus has severely affected normal life in the country and the world. Research and trials are going on at the global level regarding its vaccine. Among them, Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V is in discussion. According to a Wall Street Journal report, 1.2 billion doses of this vaccine have been booked. About 10 countries in Asia, South America and Middle East have booked its dose. The name of India is also included in this list.

Dr. Reddy Laboratory of Hyderabad in India has partnered for the distribution and trial of 100 million doses of this vaccine. Russian developers are also looking for an Indian partner to manufacture the vaccine in India. According to the report, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and other countries have made deals to bring Russian vaccines for their people. Apart from this, Russia has claimed that about ten more countries were negotiating to buy the vaccine from her. According to the report, Russia has received applications for 1.2 doses.

Let us tell you that Sputnik V vaccine is the first corona virus vaccine to get regulatory approval for public use, which was approved in the second week of August. Earlier China had allowed limited use of a vaccine.

Vaccine Status in India

Significantly, cases of corona virus are also increasing continuously in India. In the last 24 hours, 86,961 new Corona cases have been registered and 1130 people have lost their lives. Trial of three vaccines against Corona is going on in India, out of which two are indigenous. The first is a vaccine made by Bharat Biotech and ICMR. The second is that of zydus cedilla. Both these vaccine’s face to human trials are going on. About eight vaccines have been developed in the country so far.

