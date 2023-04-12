The National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute”, within the walls of which the Soviet nuclear project began 80 years ago, continues to develop the most advanced technologies. Today, the direction of a breakthrough for the institute is the implementation of a nature-like approach to science based on the convergence of NBICS technologies. About why in the next decade we will have the best system of megascience in the world, in an interview with Izvestia, Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the NRC Kurchatov Institute, spoke.

“Today, within the framework of the program on mega-installations launched by the decree of the President of Russia (FNTP “Development of Synchrotron and Neutron Research and Research Infrastructure.” – Ed.), we are creating a system of unique domestic mega-installations throughout the country. Over the next 8-10 years, we will have the best megascience infrastructure in the world,” he said.

Kovalchuk noted that work is currently underway in Gatchina, Leningrad Region, on the power start-up of the PIK research neutron reactor. The head of the research center called it the most powerful reactor of its kind in the world.

Also, a project is currently being implemented at the Kurchatov site in Protvino near Moscow, which, according to Kovalchuk, has no analogues in the world in terms of its scale. This is a fundamentally new installation “SILA”, combining the capabilities of a ring synchrotron source and an X-ray free electron laser.

A new synchrotron “KISI-Kurchatov”-2 is being created at the Kurchatov Institute in the capital. The synchrotron operating today will be modernized and installed at the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island, the president of the research center added.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“The most correct computer is the human brain”