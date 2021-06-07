President of the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center Mikhail Kovalchuk, in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), recalled Soviet achievements in vaccine development, as well as ridding the world of polio.

According to him, from the mid-1950s to the early 1960s, he often visited his grandfather in the village. At that time, a polio epidemic began around the world, from which children first suffered, many were paralyzed.

“I distinctly remember seeing it in the village. And then our country, academician Mikhail Chumakov created the world’s best polio vaccine and rid itself and the world of this horror, ”said Kovalchuk.

He also said that he was amazed that the population of the country forgets about such things, and that only herd immunity can protect the nation from losses.

“Moreover, our vaccines have been tested and have saved us many times – from plague, cholera, smallpox, polio,” Kovalchuk added, noting that in the case of the coronavirus, having already created four vaccines, Russia has once again demonstrated to the whole world that it “ great scientific and technological power ”.

