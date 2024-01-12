Spartak Moscow forward Ilya Kovalchuk scored his 400th point in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The forward scored in the KHL regular season game against SKA. The meeting took place on Friday, January 12, and ended with a score of 5:2 in favor of the St. Petersburg team.

Kovalchuk became the second hockey player in league history to reach this milestone. The first was Ak Bars player Alexander Radulov.

Kovalchuk's return to Spartak was announced on December 5. The 40-year-old striker signed a contract with the club until the end of the season.