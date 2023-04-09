For many years, the United States has been unable to determine the composition of the alloy of Russian RD-180 rocket engines. This was announced on Saturday, April 8, by Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute”.

“Until now, the Americans are buying our RD-180 rocket engines. They take it apart, assemble it, take it apart, assemble it, but they cannot make metal. Physics must be taught, not the way they teach,” he said during a speech at the “City Physics Week” in St. Petersburg.

According to Kovalchuk, some countries have difficulties with the creation of alloys not only in the space industry, but also in the aircraft industry. The scientist explained the importance of alloys using the example of fighter jet turbines, the details of which must withstand enormous loads.

“The turbine consists of many metal blades, <…> it is such a small piece of metal. He, firstly, experiences the wildest mechanical loads, [поскольку] spins at great speed, and spins in hot gas at a temperature of more than 2 thousand degrees. If one blade comes off, the plane will crash or fall apart. But [турбинная лопатка] spinning for many thousands of hours, the plane flies for many years, and why – because you can make an alloy. So, few people can do it today,” Kovalchuk said.

On April 8, Physics Week started in St. Petersburg. It opened with a lecture on the world of physics and sciences that adapt with the passage of time, delivered by Mikhail Kovalchuk. He also touched on many other topics, discussed with those present technologies, resources, as well as the challenges of the modern generation.

On January 26, it was reported that a mega-complex for the production of parts for aircraft engines would be created in Moscow. Investments in the project will amount to 35 billion rubles. As noted, the state corporation “Rostec” plans to combine the production of two companies from the perimeter of the UEC – PK “Salyut” and the Moscow Machine-Building Enterprise. V.V. Chernyshev.

In March last year, the head of the Roscosmos state corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, announced that Russia was stopping deliveries of RD-180 rocket engines to the United States. According to him, since the mid-90s of the last century, 122 RD-180 engines for Atlas missiles have been delivered to the United States, 98 of them have been used. At the same time, Russia refuses to service them.