The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) is regaining the lost functions of scientific leadership that it had in the USSR. The transfer of the Kurchatov Institute under her scientific and methodological leadership, which took place at the initiative of the center, is an example of this. President of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” Mikhail Kovalchuk said this in a conversation with journalists on Wednesday, March 29, before the opening of the Congress of Young Scientists of Belarus and Russia in Minsk.

As the scientist recalled, on Monday, March 27, by a decree of the Russian government, the NRC “Kurchatov Institute” was transferred under the scientific and methodological guidance of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“We returned to her (the Russian Academy of Sciences. – Ed.) Those functions that she had in Soviet times. The Academy of Sciences of the USSR was the main headquarters of science in the Soviet Union and provided methodological guidance to all institutions that were not even part of it, like the Kurchatov Institute, ”Kovalchuk emphasized.

He noted that today the consolidation of scientific organizations is carried out in the Russian Federation in accordance with the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which are aimed at creating a unified scientific, educational and technological landscape of the country.

“We have taken the most important step with the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Minister of Science and [высшего] education [России]. And now we are very closely developing the creation of a single scientific and technological space with the Republic of Belarus,” said Kovalchuk.

The specialist also drew attention to the high level of development of key scientific areas in Belarus.

On September 20 last year, it was reported that Gennady Krasnikov, Academician-Secretary of the Department of Nanotechnologies and Information Technologies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, General Director of the Research Institute of Molecular Electronics, won the election of the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences. 1070 members of the RAS were registered to participate in the voting, with the required quorum of 1005 people. To win, you had to get a majority of the votes.