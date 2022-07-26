On the eve of the season 2007when reigning world champion Fernando Alonso left Renault to marry in McLaren, the team principal of the French team, Flavio Briatoreplayed a surprise move to replace the Spaniard: in addition to confirming Giancarlo Fisichella, the Piedmontese made his F1 debut Heikki Kovalainena pilot managed by him and considered one of the most promising talents at the time.

In addition to conquering the first podium of his career at the end of the season, in 2008 he also moved to the McLarenwith which he won his first and only F1 GP in Hungary, remaining in Woking also in 2009. However, following the Crashgate scandal of 2008, Kovalainen decided to terminate the contract from his manager at the end of the 2009 world championship, a period in which Briatore was banned from F1 for the episode that took place during the controversial Singapore GP. However, ad early 2010the same sentence was lifted, just as the Finn had closed the agreement with Lotus Racing, starting an unstoppable decline in results that would last until 2013, when he decided to end his F1 experience.

Now, almost 10 years later, Kovalainen is back to talk about the choice he made to end relations with Briatore, defined by the 40-year-old as his greatest sporting regret: “It was the biggest mistake of my career – explained to Viaplay the current All Japan Rally Champioship driver – would be it was worth staying on the same side of the table with Flavio rather than going to the other side of the table. When my contract with McLaren was about to expire, I had to quickly find a new contract, while the drivers managed by Flavio did not yet have a Super license. If I had waited until January of the following year, Flavio’s inhibition would be lifted and he could return. Flavio could have made better deals for me, and before that episode he had made the best deals of my career ”.