The former McLaren, Renault, Caterham and Lotus F1 driver announced in March that he would undergo surgery after being diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm, a condition that affects the arteries.

After receiving this medical result, Kovalainen stopped all sporting activities, even though he was supposed to defend his title in the Japanese Rally Championship driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, together with co-driver Sae Kitagawa, with whom he won the title twice in 2022 and 2023.

The Finn then provided an update on his condition, confirming that the operation went well and that he is now recovering at home.

“Late last year I was diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm,” he said in a video on social media.

“It's a part that had expanded quite a bit. This is obviously why I wasn't able to participate in rallies or other activities during the winter. Over the last few months, with a team of doctors, I have been evaluating the options.”

Heikki Kovalainen, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“We decided for the operation and last week I performed it at Tampere University Hospital, in the cardiac surgery department. A wonderful team of doctors, nurses and assistants took care of me. It was a heart operation open, so I will have marks on my chest forever. But the surgery went well.”

“We managed to do exactly what we set out to do. The diseased part of the ascending aorta was cut out and an artificial graft inserted. Everything went well. It was obviously a big operation. A couple of days later I felt a little 'bad, but things have improved a lot since then.”

“I'm back home and I'm already recovering. The prospects are quite good. There is a possibility of making a full recovery and regaining full physical fitness, but of course only time will tell how it will end. So far the estimates are quite good, so I'm very satisfied.”

“In the meantime, I continue to recover and try to get out and increase my activities little by little. The main thing is obviously that the chest bone has time to heal. Once all this is over, if things go well, I hope to be able to return to my normal activities. I hope to see you again soon.”