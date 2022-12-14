The former McLaren, Renault, Caterham and Lotus F1 driver made the move to full-time rallying in 2022 following his retirement from the SUPER GT championship, and has claimed the Japanese Rally Championship this season driving a Skoda Fabia Rally2 alongside to co-pilot Sae Kitagawa.

After success in the Japanese national series, the Finn made his debut in the World Championship

