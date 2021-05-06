“Kovacs” gives good news to poor countries regarding the Corona vaccine

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization “Gavi” announced, on Thursday, good news regarding vaccines against the emerging corona virus that it seeks to obtain for the benefit of poor countries.

The coalition added that it has completed an initial contract to obtain 350 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines from the American company “Novavax” for the “Kovacs” initiative, which is a global initiative to provide the poorest countries with vaccines.

The “Jaffe” alliance said that approval from the World Health Organization must first be obtained for emergency use before the US manufacturer of doses can deliver them between July and September.

So far, the World Health Organization has only approved the emergency use of four vaccines: Pfizer-Biontech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

The Novavax vaccine will be distributed to all the ninety-one member states of the International Vaccine Alliance, Kovax, which have shown interest in this vaccine.

The “Kovacs” program distributes vaccines against Covid-19 to developing countries. Its members include rich countries that carry out self-financing, and 92 poor countries that receive subsidies for their purchases.

The “Kovacs” program promised to provide at least two billion doses of vaccines against Covid-19 disease by the end of this year.