Today, Tuesday, the global “Kovacs” mechanism delivered to Nigeria, free of charge, about four million doses of an emerging anti-corona virus vaccine.

Thus, Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, becomes the latest country on the continent to benefit from providing free vaccines.

A plane carrying 3.94 million AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at Amdi Azikiwe International Airport in the capital, Abuja.

The World Health Organization has warned that the health crisis caused by the Corona virus will not end if all countries are unable to vaccinate their citizens.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was among those welcoming the arrival of vaccines.

“We must cooperate together to supply vaccines to all countries during the first 100 days in 2021,” he wrote in a tweet.

The batch of “AstraZeneca-Oxford” vaccines, produced by the Indian Serum Institute of India, is the first of 16 million vaccines that Kovacs intends to send in the coming months to the country of 200 million people.

“Today is a good day for Nigeria,” the director of the Primary Health Care Agency, Faisal Shuaib, said in a statement. “Our team is ready to start administering doses to frontline medical workers.”

Government official Poso Mustafa urged local officials, clerics and civil society leaders to raise awareness of the need to receive vaccinations. “This is everyone’s battle,” he asserted.

Last month, the Food and Drug Control Agency in Nigeria authorized the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and the vaccination campaign is due to start Friday.

The Primary Health Care Agency launched an electronic registration process in an effort to facilitate the vaccination process.

The country, located in West Africa, recorded 156,017 injuries, including 1915 deaths.

Last week, Ghana and Ivory Coast became the first two countries to use an anti-Coronavirus vaccine as part of the global “Kovacs” mechanism supervised by the World Health Organization and the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as implementing partner.

“Kovacs” stated that about 237 million doses of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine will be delivered by the end of May to 142 countries around the world.