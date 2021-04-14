London (Reuters)

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said: The midfielder Matteo Kovacic will miss the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley next Saturday, due to his suffering from a hamstring injury.

Kovacic has already missed a meeting that ended with a 1-0 loss to Porto in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final, but Chelsea qualified 2-1 on aggregate.

“He suffered a hamstring injury, about 20 minutes after training last Monday for no reason,” Tuchel said. “He will definitely miss the City game, and this is a big loss.” Tuchel put his player on Ngolo Kante instead of Kovacic, and the Frenchman played the entire match after returning from a muscle injury.

“Ngolo is amazing,” Tuchel said. “We risked a bit by involving Ngolo, but this was the right moment to get him involved, and he has the energy to play for 90 minutes.” He added, “He has had a lot of balls, and he gives everyone confidence. He has performed great, and now is the time to recover properly.”